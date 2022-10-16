Motherwell claim Rangers should have had red card for 'poor' tackle on Stuart McKinstry

King brought down McKinstry on 87 minutes as the winger attempted to break into the penalty box as Motherwell chased down a 2-1 deficit, with referee David Dickinson deciding that a yellow card was sufficient punishment. Hammell, however, felt that the Rangers defender’s challenge carried excessive force and could have caused an injury.

"I think it's a red card,” Hammell said on the King tackle. “Not for where it is on the pitch and where Stuart's going to – that's up for debate – but for the actual tackle in isolation. It's poor, he catches him high and there's a lot of force in it. I think Stuart's lucky not to come away with an injury on the back of it. It's not something we are going to be overly concerned about but in my opinion, it's a poor tackle.

Asked if VAR, which arrives in Scottish football on Friday, would have upgraded the yellow to a red, Hammell replied: “Maybe. It's up for debate. Maybe where it is on the pitch and where Stuart is running to, going into a goalscoring area, that's up for debate. The actual tackle, in isolation, no matter where that is on the pitch, it's a poor tackle.”

Referee David Dickinson shows a yellow card to Rangers' Leon King for his foul on Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry.

