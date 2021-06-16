Glen Kamara shines again for Finland despite 1-0 loss in Russia as Rangers midfielder's valuation soars

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara battles for possession with Magomed Ozdoev during Finland's Euro 2020 Group B clash with Russia in St Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

It was an ultimately disappointing afternoon in St Petersburg for the 25-year-old on Wednesday as Finland slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Russia in their second Group B fixture.

But in delivering another polished individual display, Kamara again illustrated why he is on the radar of a growing number of English Premier League clubs.

Watford are the latest to be credited with a firm interest in Kamara who has also been linked with Everton, Leeds United and Brighton on the back of his consistently high quality form for the Scottish champions.

Russia defender Vyacheslav Karavaev closes down Glen Kamara as the Rangers midfielder's Finnish side lose 1-0 in St Petersburg. (Photo by DMITRI LOVETSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s little wonder that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is so keen to tie Kamara down on a new contract, such is the tactical awareness and excellent technique the player brings to his team.

But on the evidence of his first two performances for Finland as they make their historic maiden appearance at a major tournament finals, Rangers are increasingly likely to receive seriously tempting offers for the man they snapped up from Dundee for a bargain basement fee of £50,000 in January 2019.

Kamara, who has two seasons left on his current deal at Ibrox, has seen his valuation steadily increase as he has thrived both domestically and in the Europa League under Gerrard. If Rangers do decide to cash in on him this summer, they stand to make an eye-watering profit on their initial investment.

Just as he was in Finland’s opening 1-0 win against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday, an occasion completely overshadowed by the traumatic collapse of the now happily recovering Christian Eriksen, Kamara was a study in composure against the Russians.

Operating on the left of Finland’s three-man midfield, he was utterly assured in possession. While simplicity is the key to Kamara’s effectiveness, he is also prepared to be more adventurous when the situation allows it.

He sparked some promising counter-attacks for Finland who were denied a dream start to the contest when Joel Pohjanpalo’s superb third minute header was wiped out by VAR for offside.

Kamara was unfazed when he received a harsh booking as early as the 22nd minute for a foul on Roman Zobnin. His own ability to tease rash challenges from opponents saw Dimitri Barinov and Magomed Ozdoyev receive yellow cards for offences against him.

Russia were growing increasingly frustrated but the Finns were undone by what proved the only goal of the game two minutes into first half stoppage time when Aleksei Miranchuk conjured up a fine finish.

The goal came from slack play by one of Kamara’s midfield partners, Rasmus Schuller, who gave the ball away cheaply after receiving it from the Rangers man.

Winning his 33rd cap, Kamara showed his versatility in the second half when Finland threw on some more attacking players and he dropped back to cover as a central defender. He remained as unflustered as ever but there was to be no late salvation for the Finns.

But their Euro 2020 party is far from over, that earlier win over the Danes leaving them firmly in contention to progress at least as one of the best third-placed teams. They face Belgium in the final group game next Monday, another occasion Kamara is sure to relish.

