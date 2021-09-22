Glen Kamara reveals 'easy decision' signing new Rangers contract and hunger for more trophies

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder, signed for £50,000 from Dundee in January 2019, has forged a key role in Steven Gerrard's team and the manager has previously spoken of his eagerness to address the midfielder’s deal with the club.

That agreement has now been reached with an extension until 2025 and Kamara hopes to add to last season’s Scottish Premiership title win in the forthcoming years.

“I am delighted to have committed my long-term future to Rangers,” he told the club’s website. “I have absolutely loved my time here and being a part of the title-winning team last season has given me the hunger to try to win even more in the seasons ahead.

Rangers' Glen Kamara celebrates scoring against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park last season. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It was an easy decision for me to sign and I want to thank the manager, Ross Wilson and the board for the faith they have shown in me.”

Gerrard called the deal “great news” with the midfielder’s “outstanding technical ability” vital to his team’s style of play.

A host of clubs, including Watford, Spartak Moscow and former club Arsenal have been linked with an interest in the 25-year-old Finland inernational after some outstanding displays in the Europa League and Euro 2020.

Sporting director Wilson added: “Not only is [Glen] an excellent member of our squad, he’s also a superb person in our dressing room and around the club every day.

“He’s held in high esteem by players and staff alike and we know that he has more levels to come in the future.”