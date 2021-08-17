Rangers star back on Russian club's transfer agenda, Hibs' Martin Boyle a £500,000 transfer target, Celtic close in on defender, Alfredo Morelos linked to Turkey move, Hearts goalkeeper tipped: SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

cinch SPFL Premiership match ball.

Stephen Glass seems keen to ring the changes across the home dressing room at Pittodrie and has already selected Scot Brown as his captain after recruiting the midfielder from Celtic. Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas have also joined to lead the Aberdeen attack while Declan Gallacher moved north after Euro 2020 – and the Dons are not finished yet.

Elsewhere the Old Firm continue to be named amongst many trade deals with Celtic close to re-inforcements in some areas of the pitch – but not in others while Rangers players are continuing to attract attention following yesterday’s news of three rejected bids for Ianis Hagi.

Boyle bid

Stephen Glass has had a bid of half a million pounds rejected by Hibs as the Dons attempt to lure Martin Boyle north. The 500k offer was thrown out as Jack Ross admitted he wanted to keep his best players, particularly in the forward line – and Australian international, who was born in the Granite City would certainly be considered among those. (Daily Record)

Bid rebuffed

Hibs rejected the offer because Boyle’s £500,000 release clause does not apply to Scottish sides – and the player remains happy at Easter Road. The Australian international has scored five times already this term. (The Scotsman)

Moscow calling

Glen Kamara is a £10m target for Spartak Moscow. The Rangers midfielder has yet to pen a new contract and has attracted interest throughout his Ibrox career after moving from Dundee. Impressive performances at Euro 2020 have only added to his admirers who include former club Arsenal and a host of English Premier League sides but Kamra will again be forced to sit out this week’s Europa League encounter with Alashkert at Ibrox due to suspension (The Scottish Sun)

Hit and a miss

Celtic look set to miss out on striker Thomas Henry, who is preparing to stay in Belgium, but might finally have found a right-back to rival Anthony Ralston. Croatian international Josep Juranovic is in line to make a return to Glasgow two months after playing for his country at Hampden in the Euro 2020 group stages after Ange Postecoglou missed out on two other defensive targets. (The Scotsman)

Scotland’s number one

Robbie Neilson believes Craig Gordon is in line for a Scotland recall for next month’s World Cup qualifiers and says ‘there’s no-one better right now’, after his goalkeeper’s performance at Celtic Park. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Doidge blow

Jack Ross admits his attacking options at Hibs are running low after injury to Christian Doidge, and that has increased his desire to retain his in-demand forwards. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scott target

James Scott has emerged as a possible loan target for Hibs. The former Motherwell man was linked with Hearts earlier in the transfer window by sources in England but a move never materialised and the Hull City forward could now pitch up on the opposite side of the city with Jack Ross’ injury crisis deepening (Daily Record)

More on Morelos

Alfredo Morelos’ summer of speculation continues with Fenerbahce now added to his list of suitors. Porto have been heavily linked in the Colombian, who made a scoring return to Ibrox in last weeks’ Champions League qualifier defeat to Malmo. (The Scottish Sun)

And a few headlines from further afield….

Ronaldo role

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is set to assume the mantle of most talked about transfer following rival Lionel Messi’s completed deal to Paris Saint Germain. The pair regularly hogged the headlines in La Liga as rivals for Barcelona and Real Madrid and now rumours of the Portuguese making a move away from Italy to either join the Argentinian in the French capital, or return to previous club Real Madrid have increased in the past 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Barcelona debt

Nou Camp president Joan Laporta has revealed Barcelona’s staggering debt which led to Lionel Messi departing the club last week and joining PSG. He says the La Liga giants are in the red by £115 BILLION. (The Scotsman, print edition)