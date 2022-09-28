Glen Kamara racism case dropped by UEFA as Rangers midfielder opts against raising official complaint

A probe was launched by European football’s governing body following allegations that Kamara had been the target of racist behaviour from an unnamed Montenegro player during a Nations League match in Podgorica earlier this week.

However, the 26-year-old Ibrox midfielder has declined to give an official statement meaning UEFA will not take the matter further.

Kamara was previously abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League clash at Ibrox in March 2021, with the player later issued a 10-match ban.

A statement by the Finnish FA read: “Our team management and the players told the referee appointed by UEFA and the match delegate their views on the incident of racism in the match against Montenegro immediately after the match.

“In the same context, the referee and the match delegate informed the Finnish team management that the matter was known to them and taken into account, which calmed down the situation that had aroused strong emotions after the game.

“However, in the discussions held between us and UEFA on Tuesday, it has become clear that the match delegate’s report will not ultimately lead to an investigation.

“In UEFA’s system, the initiation of an investigation requires the player’s confirmation or the player’s own notification of the matter or confirmation of the matter by other players, officials or referees.

Finland's Glen Kamara (left) in action against Montenegro during this week's Nations League match. (Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)