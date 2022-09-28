Euro 2024 qualifying draw: Scotland's possible group opponents, seeding pots, date, time, how to watch

As well as securing a guaranteed play-off place, should it be required, to reach the tournament in Germany in two years time, Scotland have also earned Pot 2 status for the qualification group stage process by virtue of winning promotion to Nations League Group A.

While always reassuring to have a play-off in the bank – after all, it was the route that led Scotland to competing at Euro 2020 following penalty shoot-out wins over Israel and Serbia – Steve Clarke and his players will be hoping not to require it this time given their elevated seeding status.

Being in Pot 2 should, in theory, present Scotland with a less challenging group that they have faced in recent years as a Pot 3 side – and with the two top in each group earning automatic qualification to Euro 2024, Clarke is confident his team can avoid the need for the play-off fallback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think with this group of players we'll need it," he said in the aftermath the 0-0 draw with Ukraine. A favourable draw would certainly help Scotland’s cause.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw ...

When is the Euro 2024 qualification group draw?

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw takes place at 11am BST on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Festhalle exhibition centre, Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Championship trophy pictured during the UEFA Euro 2024 brand launch at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for DFB)

Which teams are in the draw?

Germany, as the host nation, will not be included in the qualifying draw for Euro 2024.

Russia will also be absent due to the ongoing suspension of all Russian sides from international competition due to the Ukraine invasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 53 countries will be involved in the draw, who will be split into 10 groups – seven groups of five teams, and three groups of six teams.

Scotland players line up for a team photograph prior to the 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

The ten group winners and runners-up qualify for Euro 2024. The remaining three spots will be decided via the play-offs, which will be held in March 2024, and will involve a semi-final and final played over one leg.

What are the seeding pots for Euro 2024 qualifying?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53 teams are seeded according to their performance in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Based on these rankings, the teams have been divided into seven pots.

‘UNL' pot – Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Croatia.

Pot 1 – Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pot 2 – France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia & Herzagovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland.

Pot 3 – Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia.

Pot 4 – Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia.

Pot 5 – Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pot 6 – Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

The four Nations League finalists will play the final matches of this competition in June 2023. As a result, these teams have only eight matchdays available for Euro 2024 qualification and must be allocated to groups of five teams.

What are Scotland’s possible groups?

Scotland cannot face another Pot 2 side in qualification. This rules out a potential Group of Death involving the likes of France or England in addition to a Pot 1 side like Spain or Italy. However, there are still some tough opponents to be avoided in Pot 3 including the likes of Ukraine (again), Norway and Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A favourable looking group for Scotland would potentially involve either Poland, Switzerland or Hungary from Pot 1 with the rest of the group made up of Armenia, Faroe Islands, Malta and San Marino.

On the flipside a worst case scenario would involve Scotland being drawn alongside Spain, Italy or Belgium from Pot 1 with the rest of the group made up by Norway, Turkey and Slovakia. No gimmes there, if there is even such a thing in international football.

How to watch the Euro 2024 qualification draw

The Euro 2024 qualification draw will be live streamed on the UEFA website and the official Youtube channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are the Euro 2024 qualifying matches?

Qualifying match dates are as follows (all 2023): Matchday 1 – March 23-25; Matchday 2 – March 26-28; Matchday 3 – June 16-17; Matchday 4 – June 19-20; Matchday 5 – September 7-9; Matchday 6 – September 10-12; Matchday 7 – October 12-14; Matchday 8 – October 15-17; Matchday 9 – Noveber 16-18; Matchday 10 – November 19-21.

Play-off semi-finals (all 2024) – March 21. Play-off finals – March 26.

Final tournament dates: Euro 2024 opener – June 14; Euro 2024 final – July 14.