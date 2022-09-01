Glen Kamara latest as Rangers make decision on deadline day additions
Glen Kamara is expected to stay at Rangers despite interest from clubs in France.
The Finnish international midfielder is wanted by Ligue 1 duo Nice and Stade de Reims – with reports of a possible £10million bid from Nice – but Rangers are keen to keep the 26-year-old at Ibrox with the player under contract until 2025.
According to Sky Sports, Kamara trained with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad on Thursday with the likelihood being that he will remain a Rangers player beyond the end of the transfer window.
The report also claims that Rangers are not intending to make any further additions to their squad before the midnight deadline despite reports linking them with free agent Ross Barkley and FC Midtjylland’s Brazilian midfielder Evander.
Van Bronckhorst is happy with the squad at his disposal having brought seven signings – John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak, Ridvan Yilmaz and Tom Lawrence – to Ibrox during the summer window.
