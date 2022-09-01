Rangers braced for £10m Glen Kamara bid but Nice transfer could take twist

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is attracting interest from Nice.

The 26-year-old Finland internationalist has been an important part of the Rangers squad, helping them win the cinch Premiership, the Scottish Cup and reach the Europa League final in the past two seasons.

His performances under both previous manager Steven Gerrard and current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst have caught the eye of several teams in England and on the continent – and now Nice could make their move.

The ambitious Ligue 1 outfit are looking to land the former Dundee man for £10million, according to The Scottish Sun.

It is understood that Rangers are in no desperate rush to sell Kamara, but they would stand to make an outrageous profit on a player they signed for just £50,000.