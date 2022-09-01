Rangers braced for £10m Glen Kamara bid but Nice transfer could take twist
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara could be a high-profile departure from Ibrox today, with French club Nice keen to sign him, according to reports.
The 26-year-old Finland internationalist has been an important part of the Rangers squad, helping them win the cinch Premiership, the Scottish Cup and reach the Europa League final in the past two seasons.
His performances under both previous manager Steven Gerrard and current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst have caught the eye of several teams in England and on the continent – and now Nice could make their move.
The ambitious Ligue 1 outfit are looking to land the former Dundee man for £10million, according to The Scottish Sun.
It is understood that Rangers are in no desperate rush to sell Kamara, but they would stand to make an outrageous profit on a player they signed for just £50,000.
Nice are also interested in out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is set to be released on a free transfer. If they are able to land the France internationalist, then it may cool their interest in Kamara.