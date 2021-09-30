Glen Kamara: 'Disgusting' booing of Rangers star in Czech stadium full of kids

Rangers took the knee ahead of their clash with Sparta Prague. (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scottish champions fell to a 1-0 defeat in the Czech capital and the Finnish midfielder was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Rangers took the knee ahead of the match, while their opponents stood linked.

The reaction to Kamara and Rangers was of interest after the player was racially abused by Ondřej Kúdela who plays for Sparta’s city rivals Slavia.

The incident happened in a Europa League clash last season at Ibrox.

Kudela was banned for ten matches.

Dishearteningly, Kamara was booed louder than any Rangers player as picked up by TV cameras and reported by BT Sports broadcaster Emma Dodds.

The match was meant to be played behind closed doors at the Letna Stadium because of racist conduct by Sparta fans during a Champions League qualifier against Monaco. However 10,000 supervised under-14s who were allowed into the ground.

Dodds tweeted: “Glen Kamara is being booed above and beyond any other player tonight against Sparta Prague. In a stadium full of kids. Think about that. Disgusting. #kickitout #Notoracism”

The defeat in Prague leaves Rangers bottom of Europa League group A after two fixtures following the opening day 2-0 loss to Lyon in Govan.

David Hancko opened the scoring just before the half hour mark and Kamara got his first booking for a trip on Mickal Kacek on the cusp of half-time. The second came from an aerial clash in the 74th minute with the same opponent.

