How the Rangers players rated in successive Europa League defeat, 1-0 to Sparta Prague

David Hancko nodded Sparta ahead just before the half-hour mark, beating Calvin Bassey to a corner kick. The header found the inside of the post and though Allan McGregor scooped the ball out, technology indicated the goal was good and the ball had crossed the line.

Rangers to that point had been the aggressors, pressing Florin Nita’s goal without really testing the goalkeeeper, though McGregor had been called into action at the other end.

Prague hit the post again before the break and Rangers were forced into an early change with Ianis Hagi replacing the injured Juninho Bacuna.

Steven Gerrard’s preparations had already been ricked by Connor Goldson’s training ground injury, and he will be without Glen Kamara for the next match with Brondby after a very harsh second yellow card saw the Finnish midfielder sent off in the second half.

Rangers continued to press and though James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala went close at the end, the Scottish champions stay bottom of their section.

Here's how the players rated….

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. James Tavernier - 7 Has had better days, has had worse days but no surprise it's Tavernier in the box in the 90th minute trying to find an equaliser that just went wide with the captain and Sakala pressing. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Leon Balogun - 6 Euro specialist for his pace and passing - not much chance to exhibit either and like his defensive partner, kept it simple. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Calvin Bassey - 5 Out of position and back to his roots to replace Goldson at left centre-half, his lack of game-time there showed at times. Sensibly tried to keep it simple but was outjumped for the goal. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Borna Barisic - 6 Signs the advancing left-back is returning to form, but not quite there yet. Plenty to deal with on Sparta's right in the second half. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales