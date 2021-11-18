Giovanni van Bronckhorst breaks six-month Twitter silence as new Rangers manager addresses fans

Rangers have announced the appointment of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst as their new manager.

The club made the announcement on Thursday afternoon with the former Ibrox favourite returning to the club he played for between 1998 and 2001.

The completion of the deal comes after several days of negotiation and sees Van Bronckhorst replace Steven Gerrard, who departed for Aston Villa last week, in the dug-out.

In a rare appearance, van Bronckhorst took to Twitter for the first time since May to express his delight at his appointment.

Tweeting from his verified personal account, @The_real_Gio, the new Rangers boss wrote: “I am very excited and proud to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager. I can’t wait to meet all of you!”

His post has sparked a fervent response from delighted Rangers supporters, who had made the Dutchman their overwhelming favourite for the job.