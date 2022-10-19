Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst watches from the touchline during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Dundee at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The home team had hoped to try and pour some balm on the still weeping wounds following last week’s record-equalling 7-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League.

But they were treated to more boos after making very hard work of overcoming their Championship opponents. Steven Davis’ 10th minute goal remained the difference and the unhappiness was very audible at the end.

“They are right,” said Van Bronckhorst afterwards. “I wasn't happy either.

“When you play well you get the applause but when you don't play well at a club like Rangers they should boo you.

“We need to know and feel that the performance in the last half an hour is not good enough and we need to improve.

“Tomorrow we need to analyse the game and speak to the players who under-performed and make sure it doesn't happen again on Saturday,” the Ibrox manager added. “We're through to the semi-finals, but we cannot be happy with the performance.

“We needed to rotate and it is positive we are through to the semi-final but I’m not happy with the way we played. In the last 25 minutes we dropped our levels and we didn't not have any good movement. I wasn't happy at all with our performance.”

Asked if he understood the dissatisfaction despite recent good domestic results, he said: “Of course I understand it. I have played for big teams, big clubs.”

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer complained that Fashion Sakala should have been sent off in the second half after kicking out at Dundee right back Cammy Kerr as the players lay on the turf after a challenge. The Rangers winger was only booked.

“I didn’t have a good view that’s why it’s good we have VAR from next weekend,” said Van Bronckhorst. “Then we don’t have any discussion after games about this. We have VAR and they decide.”

Although the tie is not until January, Van Bronckhorst welcomed the draw pitching Rangers against Aberdeen. “It’s a semi-final, it’s good to be back at Hampden because it means you are really far in the competition or playing a final.