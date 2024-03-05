Some of the countries biggest football names will be attending a special Women's Football Event next week. Cr. SNS Group.

A panel of that includes some of biggest names in Scottish Women's football are set speak at a special event in Glasgow next week titled in celebration of Women's History Month.

Titled 'The Future Of Women's Football', the event has been put together by Glasgow City Councillor Eva C Murray and has been organised in order to bring together the Scottish Women's football community and will feature prominent names from Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic and Partick Thistle, alongside members of the Scottish Women's national team and is set to take place at the Glasgow City Chambers on Tuesday 12 March 2024 at 6.30pm.

"As a politician I wanted to bring like minded people together to have that discussion and get a plan together about how we take the next steps but also as a massive women’s football fan I am so excited to be welcoming players, officials & fans to the City Chambers to hear from some of the absolute best about their own journeys and hopes for the future" Cllr Murray told us ahead of the event.

Both Rangers and Celtic captains Nicola Docherty and Kelly Clark are set to appear as part of the panel alongside Glasgow City and Scotland international Fiona Brown. The Managing Director of the Scottish Women's Premier League Fiona McIntyre and Glasgow City co-founder Laura Montgomery will also form part of the panel on the evening.

“With March being Women’s History Month I wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate the top teams & players in our city whilst also starting a conversation about how we can collectively work to progress the women’s game. Women’s football has continued to rise in recent years, which is amazing to see but we know from the grassroots to the professional there are still barriers.

"It’s about speaking to those with the most experience to help identify those issues and then working together to see how best we can address them" added Cllr Murray.