French World Cup star posts cheeky reply to former Hibs and Rangers man after shirt snub claim

France striker Olivier Giroud has taunted a former Scottish Premiership striker with a cheeky post on Twitter.

Jason Cummings and Olivier Giroud have shared a cheeky Twitter interaction (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Giroud, one of the stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has taken a cheeky swipe at former Scottish Premiership star Jason Cummings on Twitter after the Australian international claimed he refused to swap shirts with him at the tournament.

Cummings, who was born in Edinburgh but qualifies to play for Australia through his mother, made his World Cup debut for the Socceroos as a second half substitute during the 4-1 defeat to France and revealed his bid to nab a Les Bleus jersey from one of the team's top players when speaking to The Project earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the France game, I actually tried to get Mbappe – forget Giroud, I went for the top boy Mbappe – and he told me to meet him in the change rooms” said the 27-year-old striker, who now lines up for Central Coast Mariners in the Australian A-League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to the changing room and the kit man was there and I gave him my top and 10 minutes later he came out with my jersey and says: ‘Nah, absolutely not, (Mbappe) doesn’t want to swap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when I was walking back to my changing room and I’ve seen Giroud and I’m walking, as handsome as ever, and I asked him, ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt man? I’m a big fan, can I get your shirt?’ and he just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! And he’s been in the Premier League for 10 years,” said Cummings with a smile.

Now the former Arsenal man hit back at the striker with a cheeky tweet earlier this morning with proof that he actually opted to switch shirts with one of Cumming’s team mates, Jackson Irvine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old Milan forward posted a photo of Irvine’s Australian jersey on social media Twitter, with the caption “Hi @jacksonirvine_ How is my english mate?” followed by a series of laughing emojis and French and Australian flags.