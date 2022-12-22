Ross County host Rangers on Friday night in the clubs’ final pre-Christmas fixture which will be played in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Staggies find themselves tenth in the Premiership and lost last time out against St Johnstone. They had looked in a good position to collect the three points at home to the Perth Saints, and jump to ninth, with Jordan White having given Malky Mackay’s men an early lead which they took into the final 15 minutes. However, a late Ali Crawford double brought about the tenth league defeat of the season. Goals have been an issue for County with only Kilmarnock to have netted fewer.

Rangers have been the team to watch since the return to competitive action in the Premiership under new manager Michael Beale. They have defeated Hibs and Aberdeen 3-2 in back-to-back matches, coming from behind to do so on both occasions. The match in Dingwall will be the third time the Ibrox club will have played before Celtic and another chance to close the gap ahead of the Old Firm derby on January 2.

Match details

Who: Ross County v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Global Energy Stadium Dingwall

When: Friday, December 23. Kick-off 7.30pm

Rangers face Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The match is live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7pm. The fixture will have no other competition from a live game in either Scotland or England.

Last meeting

Rangers ran out 4-0 winners at Ibrox in August. John Lundstram and Steven Davies were on the score sheet, as was Antonio Colak with a double. County didn’t trouble the home goal with no shots on target.

Team news

The Staggies will be without Jack Baldwin following the defender's red card against St Johnstone. Ben Purrington and Ross Callachan are unlikely to be back until January, while Alex Samuel continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury.

Rangers continue to have injury issues with at least eight first-team stars unavailable. Colak, Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Ridvan Yilmaz, Tom Lawrence and Davis are all set to be out with most not back until January at the earliest.

Anything else?

