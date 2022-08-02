Former Rangers star makes surprise move as he announces 'new chapter'

The Welshman had one year left on his deal with the Italian giants but didn’t feature in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Following his unsuccessful loan spell with Rangers, Juventus were keen to move the 31-year-old on.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was thought he would return to the Premier League after a transfer to Turkey to link up with Andrea Pirlo fell through, while there was also a link with MLS.

He has, however, opted for Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth in the French top-flight last season and will compete in the Europa Conference League.

Ramsey called the move a “new chapter”.

The Eagles were keen to add experience having so far spent upwards of £15million on a trio whose average age is 20.7. The club labelled their new recruit a “talented and charismatic leader”.

Ramsey has plenty of experience with 75 caps for Wales and nearly 500 club appearances, winning trophies with Arsenal and Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey has moved to French side Nice. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He also has a Scottish Cup winning medal with Rangers but was an unused sub in the final against Hearts, having missed the decisive penalty in the Europa League final shootout with Eintracht Frankfurt a few days prior.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise in their Champions League third qualifying round.

They will do so without Ryan Kent and John Souttar, both have been left behind, the former suffered an injury in the weekend's win over Livingston.