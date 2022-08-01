Rangers suffer major injury blow on eve of Champions League qualifier

Rangers have suffered a major injury setback ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:24 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Ryan Kent will miss the first leg clash against the Belgian side after picked up an injury in the closing stages of his side’s 2-1 win over Livingston on Saturday.

The winger has not recovered in time and instead of travelling with the squad to Brussells for the crunch tie, he has stayed behind in Glasgow for ongoing treatment.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It is a significant setback for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with Kent having played a major role in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season.

The 27-year-old, who is in talks over a new contract, also started this season in excellent form with an assist on Scott Arfield’s equaliser against Livingston.

Whether Kent returns for the second leg remains to be seen, but van Bronckhorst does have consolation of welcoming fit-again Rabbi Matondo back into the squad after his summer signing missed the league opener with a minor knock.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been ruled out of the Champions League qualifier first leg against Union Saint-Gilloise. Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Ryan KentChampions LeagueLivingstonKent
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.