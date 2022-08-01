Rangers suffer major injury blow on eve of Champions League qualifier

Ryan Kent will miss the first leg clash against the Belgian side after picked up an injury in the closing stages of his side’s 2-1 win over Livingston on Saturday.

The winger has not recovered in time and instead of travelling with the squad to Brussells for the crunch tie, he has stayed behind in Glasgow for ongoing treatment.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a significant setback for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with Kent having played a major role in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season.

The 27-year-old, who is in talks over a new contract, also started this season in excellent form with an assist on Scott Arfield’s equaliser against Livingston.

Whether Kent returns for the second leg remains to be seen, but van Bronckhorst does have consolation of welcoming fit-again Rabbi Matondo back into the squad after his summer signing missed the league opener with a minor knock.