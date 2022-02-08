Former Rangers star gives club backing over transfer interest in 'very promising player'

Danilho Doekhi has been strongly linked with Rangers. (Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Scottish champions have been strongly linked with the Dutch centre-back.

Currently captain of Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, the 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

De Boer believes he would be a shrewd signing for former team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"Doekhi is a very promising player,” he told the Scottish Sun.

"He is a physical central defender. He's tall but good with the ball and able to build up from behind.

"He's a good defender but can still learn and continue to improve. I think he's one for the future and would be a good signing, who could help Rangers and make them a stronger team."

Doekhi has started 25 games this campaign and has nearly 120 appearances for Arnhem with the vast majority coming in the Dutch top-flight.

The former Ajax youngster has had interest from Italian side Napoli as well as Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

.“The fans don’t have to worry about me leaving yet,” he said during the January transfer window. “But there are certainly things that you can philosophise about yourself. To my knowledge, there has not yet been a club that has reported to Vitesse. And I myself have been not so much thinking of a winter transfer, but again of a departure in the summer.

“When a big club comes up with a good plan, it’s difficult to say ‘no’. So it also depends on that. Especially in this world, you have to take everything into account.”

