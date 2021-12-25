Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard sidelined again by Covid as Aston Villa release statement on manager

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been struck down by Covid once more.

The former Rangers boss had been due to lead his team for games against Chelsea on Boxing Day and Leeds United on December 28, but the Birmingham-based club issued a statement on Christmas Day saying that the 41-year-old will not be available for the games at Villa Park and Elland Road.

A short press release from Aston Villa read: “Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.”

It is the second time this season that Gerrard has been sidelined by Covid-19 after he was forced to isolate earlier this year while Rangers manager, missing key matches against Alashkert and Celtic.