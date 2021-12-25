Glen Kamara has once again impressed for Rangers this season.

The Finland internationalist has established himself as one of Rangers’ most prized possessions since joining from Dundee on a free transfer two years ago and despite extending his contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2025, speculation continues over his future at the club.

Kamara’s stock rose during the summer following some strong displays for his country at Euro 2020 and media in England report that a host of clubs are lining up offers for the 25-year-old next month.

Aston Villa, who are managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, are set to be at the front of the queue, while Everton, Watford, Southampton, Burnley and Newcastle are also linked with the Arsenal academy graduate.