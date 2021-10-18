Former Celtic ace 'not convinced' Steven Gerrard will 'stick around' at Rangers amidst Newcastle United links

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Gers boss has been linked with replacing Steve Bruce at Newcastle United following the Magpies takeover, while there has been a belief that he would become the next Liverpool manager once Jurgen Klopp departed.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Commons believes the Ibrox boss’ comments about the link with Newcastle United suggested he may be interested in the Premier League job.

He compared them to those of ex-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers who appeared to completely rule himself out of moving from Leicester City.

Commons wrote in the Daily Mail: "Compare and contrast that with Steven Gerrard' s response to the same question: all that talk about him taking a 'keen interest' in events at St James' Park and how the Geordie fans 'deserved a break'.

"It wasn't exactly a manager distancing himself from a job, was it? It was certainly an awful long way from the kind of solid commitment Rodgers gave to Leicester.

"All Gerrard had to say was he had absolutely no interest in the Newcastle job and that his only concern was improving Rangers and winning more trophies.

"That he did not speaks volumes for me. He had the chance to put an end to the mounting speculation and refused to take it.

"He knows exactly how his comments will be viewed. Whether Newcastle are interested in him is one thing. But there's no doubt in my mind that he's interested in Newcastle."

With three years remaining on the German's deal at Anfield, Commons doubts whether Gerrard is willing to wait around at Ibrox until then.

"Gerrard's ideal scenario would be moving from Rangers to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's successor. The problem for him is that Klopp's contract doesn't expire until 2024 and there is nothing to suggest he will leave sooner.

"Gerrard's already been in Glasgow for three seasons and he would need to do another three to take him up to that date.

"I'm just not convinced that he fancies sticking around that long and is now resigned to managing somewhere else in the interim."