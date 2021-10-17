Steven Gerrard tells Rangers strikers to sharpen up as he makes Alfredo Morelos admission

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that Alfredo Morelos is 'not at his best' (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He was frustrated by his side’s inability to put away countless opportunities against Hearts on Saturday, ultimately preventing them from extending their Premiership lead.

The Ibrox boss wanted a confidence-boosting victory ahead of Thursday’s crucial Europa League match against Brondy but, having failed to kill off the match, Hearts grabbed a late equaliser.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our finishing has got to be better, we’ve got to be more ruthless,” said Gerrard, who admits the Euro tie is a must-win.

“We’ve created 28 shots at goal, we’ve had a tap-in to score, we’ve had an opportunity one-v-one where we could have gone around the keeper, so, the level of player here at Rangers you expect them to score more than one goal from what we created.”

His side have netted just 15 league goals this term and Gerrard says his recognised scorers need to rediscover their form.

“I don’t think it’s confidence. It’s a little bit of quality that’s needed. We know we’ve got the talent. We know we’ve got the ability. Players like [Kemar] Roofe last year scored goals, [Alfredo] Morelos too.

“Maybe two or three of them need to be that extra yard sharper, need to be that bit more ruthless, that bit more selfish, just to kill teams off. We can’t keep creating 25, 26, 27 chances and only score one. That’s not enough.

“I don’t think he [Morelos] is at his best. He’s still getting into the areas and he’s still getting chances. I’m sure the goals will come. But he’s certainly not at his outstanding best.”