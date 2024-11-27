Rangers boss has already held talks with new CEO Stewart

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has welcomed the appointment of Patrick Stewart as the club’s new chief executive and believes it fills a “vacuum” at Ibrox.

Stewart, the former Manchester United interim CEO, will officially take over at Ibrox on December 16, the day after the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park. The position has been vacant since previous incumbent James Bisgrove left in May.

Stewart’s appointment, which was announced on Monday, came as pressure on Gers boss Clement intensified following the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday. They sit nine points behind Aberdeen having played a game less and 11 behind Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement watches on. | SNS Group

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Nice in the south of France on Thursday night, Clement lifted the lid on his first meeting with the Aberdeen-raised director.

Clement said: “I had a meeting with a new CEO. That was a really good talk, and that’s it. No, I cannot go in detail about that. It’s about my experience, about this year in the club, and what are the things that were good, and what are the things to improve.

“It’s a very important thing (appointment), because the last couple of months there was a big vacuum in the club, and a lot of things could not be decided at that moment, because there was nobody to decide those kind of things. So I’m really happy that Patrick is here now.

“We had a really good talk about everything, about the past year, my experiences and he is doing that with all the people in the club to make a good analysis so that he can start in a good way, halfway through December, I think, so that we can make a step forward again.

“Because, of course, for any club in the world, it’s not good to be in that kind of vacuum situation.”

Clement was Monaco boss before he joined Rangers just over a year ago and while he is enjoying his return to the south of France, he insists he is not there “for a holiday”. The Light Blues, with seven points from 12 while Nice have just two points, can take a giant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages against the French side.

The Belgian boss said: “It’s special to be back. I had a really good time here. I enjoyed living here. I met some really nice people. So a lot of friends will come to watch this game. So yeah, this feels like a place where you were in a really good way, so I’m happy to be back in that way.

“But I’m not here for a holiday or to meet people tomorrow or to have talks with a lot of people. I’m here to work. I’m here to win together with the guys, or to do everything to win this game, because it’s a massive game for Nice even more than for us.