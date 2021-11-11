Five Rangers players who could follow Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has joined Aston Villa after leaving Rangers (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The team of players he has inherited at Villa Park are on the back of five straight league defeats and sit 16th in the Premier League.

The one he has left behind are ten days from a Hampden semi-final and four points clear at the top of the cinch Scottish Premiership, a position that would send them straight into next season’s Champions League groups.

After taking his trusted lieutenants with him to the Midlands, would Gerrard return to Ibrox for more and take some of the squad of 55 south?

Ryan Kent. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

We look at five candidates the new Villa Park boss might consider re-uniting with.

Ryan Kent

The obvious candidate. Gerrard is a huge fan of the winger he coached as a youth at Liverpool and, after luring him north on loan, fought hard and patiently to bring Kent to Scotland full-time at a £7m outlay so it doesn’t seem unreasonable he would do the same in Birmingham.

At Villa he will have Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey on the flanks, but Kent – who was so integral to the speed and panache of Gerrard’s Rangers and a real miss during his recent injury spell – could help the manager implement his style on his new side, and fast.

Gerrard gave Nathan Patterson his Rangers debut. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Nathan Patterson

Neither would Nathan Patterson.

Already Rangers have dismissed bids from the English Premier League for the Scotland international and Gerrard knows his valuation.

Tavernier was Rangers captain for the club's 55th title, won with Gerrard at the helm (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Everton, and perhaps Liverpool, may return in January but Gerrard could skip the queue of his two hometown teams and take Patterson to the EPL under his wing.

Doing so would also take Patterson out of James Tavernier’s shadow and potentially mean game-time – but he has seen the risks in moving from former team-mate and Scotland colleague Billy Gilmour, stranded at Norwich.

James Tavernier

If Patterson is pricey, Gerrard may be tempted to test Tavernier and his remarkable right-back goal haul in the Premier League.

Goldson's contract is up for renewal (Picture: SNS)

Now 30, the Ibrox skipper may have one last big move in him and it may be tempting.

Villa taking first the manager and then the club captain would be tough for Rangers fans to take although it could pave the way for the aforementioned Patterson which would more than soften the blow.

Connor Goldson

The defender will be available to talk to clubs in January and Gerrard is well aware of his contractual situation.

Again, he is a big fan. Goldson was presented with the manager’s player of the year award last season and is a sure starter at Ibrox when fit and available, having earned his manager’s trust since becoming one of his first signings in 2018.

Time, circumstance and location could appeal to Wolverhampton-born Goldson whether in January or at the end of the season as a cheap and reliable move for Gerrard.

Aribo moved north from Charlton but has attracted interest in his recent performances. (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group)

Joe Aribo

The midfielder has blossomed under Gerrard’s tutelage and the rough diamond from Charlton has been polished and sharpened into an incisive attacker with mesmerising footwork now allied with strength and drive.

Aribo can be a difference maker and English clubs’ ears are beginning to prick at his mention. Interest is increasing and Gerrard will now be among the admirers.