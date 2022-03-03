Everton debut for Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson two months after £12m Rangers move

Frank Lampard has handed the 20-year-old his first start for the Toffees, which will be welcome news for Steve Clarke who has seen his Scotland right-back sidelined since his move to the English Premier League.

Patterson will take up his favoured position for the FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood after Lampard proved true to his word when he said the former Rangers defender would be given his chance. He is part of a strong Everton side taking on the National League title challengers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-team football has been a long time coming for Patterson following his £12m move at the start of the January transfer window, and he has found himself behind Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny in the pecking order, despite being viewed as a replacement for Coleman when signed by Rafa Benitez.

The start is Patterson’s tenth of the season though he has also turned out for the under-23s in the EPL2.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today