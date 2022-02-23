Everton boss Frank Lampard's Nathan Patterson 'chance' pledge gives Scotland World Cup qualifying hope

Nathan Patterson’s hopes of being involved in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine – and potentially Austria or Wales – have been boosted by Frank Lampard.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:37 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

As Everton prepare for games against Manchester City and Borehamwood in the coming weeks the Toffees’ manager has pledged that Patterson is in his plans and “will get his chance” after moving to Merseyside in a multi-million pound transfer last month.

The Scotland right-back has yet to make his debut for the Goodison Park side, with Seamus Coleman and Celtic misfit Jonjoe Kenny playing ahead of him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However Patterson’s patience could pay off after Lampard revealed he was still in the reckoning – and that could also be good news for Scotland national team manager Steve Clark, just a month away from the make-or-break matches that will decide his team’s World Cup destiny this year.

Nathan Patterson has celebrated wins on his last two Hampden appearances - with Scotland looking for another against Ukraine next month. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Lamapard said: “Nathan is obviously a young player we have a lot of hopes for in the longer term. There’s competition for a reason.

“Seamus (Coleman) has been brilliant since I came in. Nathan will get his chance.”

As well as domestic competition, Patterson’s position on the international scene is rivalled by Stephen O’Donnell who has played 25 times for Motherwell this term, compared to the 20-year-old’s 11 games for Rangers in the first half of the season – and O’Donnell has clocked up more than three-times as many minutes.

Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on March 26 with the winner progressing to face Wales or Austria for a place in November’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com – all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Frank LampardNathan PattersonScotlandEvertonWales
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.