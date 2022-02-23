Everton boss Frank Lampard's Nathan Patterson 'chance' pledge gives Scotland World Cup qualifying hope

As Everton prepare for games against Manchester City and Borehamwood in the coming weeks the Toffees’ manager has pledged that Patterson is in his plans and “will get his chance” after moving to Merseyside in a multi-million pound transfer last month.

The Scotland right-back has yet to make his debut for the Goodison Park side, with Seamus Coleman and Celtic misfit Jonjoe Kenny playing ahead of him.

However Patterson’s patience could pay off after Lampard revealed he was still in the reckoning – and that could also be good news for Scotland national team manager Steve Clark, just a month away from the make-or-break matches that will decide his team’s World Cup destiny this year.

Nathan Patterson has celebrated wins on his last two Hampden appearances - with Scotland looking for another against Ukraine next month. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Lamapard said: “Nathan is obviously a young player we have a lot of hopes for in the longer term. There’s competition for a reason.

“Seamus (Coleman) has been brilliant since I came in. Nathan will get his chance.”

As well as domestic competition, Patterson’s position on the international scene is rivalled by Stephen O’Donnell who has played 25 times for Motherwell this term, compared to the 20-year-old’s 11 games for Rangers in the first half of the season – and O’Donnell has clocked up more than three-times as many minutes.

Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on March 26 with the winner progressing to face Wales or Austria for a place in November’s World Cup finals in Qatar.