The ex-Rangers boss is feeling the heat just months into his new role.

Former Rangers head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be set to depart Besiktas after just five months in charge following a nightmare run of results, according to reports in Turkey.

The 49-year-old Dutch boss spent a calendar year in charge at Ibrox, leading the team to a historic Europa League final in his debut season at head coach. However, he was dismissed just three months into the following season when a run of poor results left them trailing eventual champions Celtic by nine points in November.

Following his departure from Rangers, van Bronckhorst took almost two years out of football before penning a two-year deal with Besiktas in the summer. He could find himself out of work again after just 12 league games after a dismal four game winless run that the title hopefuls in the Turkish Super Liga.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst lasted just one year in charge of Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Currently 13 points behind league leaders Galatasaray, the ex-Rangers boss was dealt a body blow when his side squandered a two goal lead to lose 4-2 in their last home game against Göztepe. The disastrous defeat was their second home defeat in a row, and came following a 3-1 defeat to Kasımpaşa in early November. The loss resulted in a section of Besiktas supporters turning on the head coach, with some calling for his dismissal.

With a crucial derby clash against Fenerbahçe due in early December, Turkish outlet Sabah now claim those fans may get their wish, with van Bronkhorst on the verge of being removed from his position as head coach of the Black Eagles.

The report states that he has just two games to save his job and that ‘his suitcase is already at the door’. It goes on to state that tomorrow’s Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel Aviv, and the league game with Hatayspor on Monday, will decide his fate, adding his departure will be ‘considered certain’ should results not go his way.

