Ex-Rangers ace in line for shock Celtic move, Parkhead side urged to sign former Aberdeen star, Lafferty wanted by Motherwell, Duo want Celtic exit - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and transfer speculation. Picture: SNS

It's a fascinating time in the country with the national team set to play their first tournament match in 23 years a week on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front moves are being made on and off the pitch as teams tweak and rebuild ahead of the new campaign which gets under way next month for most sides.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s Scottish football transfer news and headlines:

Levein joins Brechin

Former Hearts manger and director of football Craig Levein is back in Scottish football, landing a job at recently-relegated Brechin City. The ex-Scotland boss has taken on a role as advisor to the board and will help the club recruit a new manager. (Various)

Ex-Rangers star to Celtic?

Celtic could make a shock appointment with former Rangers midfielder Kevin Muscat lined up to be No.2 if Ange Postecoglou is ushered in as the club's new boss. The combative Australian midfielder played under Postecoglou then worked as his assistant before becoming a manager in his own right. (The Scotsman)

Well eye Laff

Kyle Lafferty could be set to join Motherwell. The Steelmen have moved quickly to land the Northern Irishman following his exit from Kilmarnock. Tommy Wright was keen to keep him for the Championship season but a number of clubs are keen. Lafferty was a team-mate of Well boss Graham Alexander at Burnley. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger wants move

Celtic winger Marian Shved wants to stay in Belgium with Mechelen. The 23-year-old scored five goals in 24 appearances for the top-flight side during a loan spell. The club are keen to keep him but he could cost £2.5million. Shved failed to make an impact under either Neil Lennon or Brendan Rodgers.

He said: “My loan is ending and I would like to stay and play at Mechelen. I feel the confidence of the coach and confidence in my abilities. And without trust, no footballer can play.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic urged to sign ex-Dons keeper

Celtic have been urged to sign former Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The Newcastle United goalkeeper is contracted until 2023 but has impressed in Scotland before and with England’s youth teams. Former Celtic ace Frank McAvennie reckons he wouldbe an upgrade on Scott Bain and Vaislis Barkas.

He said: "I would love him up here. He looks like a decent boy, a talented keeper. Celtic don’t have one at the moment.” (Football Insider)

Ajer reveals exit wishes

Kristoffer Ajer has confirmed he is looking to leave Celtic and with one year left on his deal believes it is the “best solution” for him and the club. The centre-back is part of Norway’s squad at a training camp in Spain where he made his revelation. Ajer, who has been linked with Norwich City and Newcastle United, is targeting a move to a top-five league. He said: "It is clear that something will happen this summer." (Various)

Middleton targets Ragers role