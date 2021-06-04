Wantaway Celtic midfielder Marian Shved admits hope for transfer move to Belgium permanently

Celtic's Marian Shved. (Picture: SNS Group Ross Parker)

The Swedish midfielder moved on loan to the Belgian Pro-League club last August and has revealed his intentions to stay put and avoid a return to Glasgow.

His manager Wouter Vranken has instigated talks at Parkhead for the 23-year-old, who still has two years on his deal and would reportedly cost around £2.5m. The Belgian club’s loan included an option to buy the winger signed by Brendan Rodgers, but who has featured just once for the Parkhead club – scoring against Kalju in a Champions League qualifier in 2019.

He was barely given a look-in by Rodgers or his successor Neil Lennon, before being shipped out on two loan deals, and has pledged to stay at Belgium and force an international recall – after being given a ‘chance he did not have at Celtic.’

Mechelen's Marian Shved pictured in action during KRC Genk vs KV Mechelen. (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am pleased with the last season, because again I felt the rhythm of the game and confidence in my abilities,” he told Tribuna. “I didn't manage to adapt quickly enough to the new club Mechelen and the Belgian championship, but being here made me stronger both mentally and in terms of play.

“As a result, I got a chance that I did not have at Celtic. My loan is ending and I would like to stay and play at Mechelen. I feel the confidence of the coach and confidence in my abilities. And without trust, no footballer can play.

“I will do my best to get called up to the national team again. But for this you need to continue to have constant playing practice and make effective actions.”

Shved has one cap for Ukraine, earned in 2018.

After the winger helped Mechelen finish eighth in the Jupiler Pro League, boss Wouter Vranken is keen to strike a deal.

He said: “Shved told us that he wants to stay for the next season. Let's see what Celtic thinks about this and try to come to an agreement. We look forward to receiving news in the coming days.”