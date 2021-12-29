Rangers lure big-names including Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos to celebrate anniversary

Lui Figo and Roberto Carlos will be team-mates again at Ibrox next year (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

The club will include a glamour match in events marking its 150th anniversary with a Rangers legends team including the current manager facing a world veteran all-star select which will include striker Makaay, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo.

Another present-day link to the game will see Ianis Hagi's famous father Gheorghe turn out for Figo’s team.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

van Bronckhorst, who played competitively 116 times for Rangers before being sold to Arsenal in 2001, added: “It will be an honour to run out of the Ibrox tunnel again and join some of my former teammates in this incredible match.

“Playing for Rangers was one of the highlights of my career so it is always a privilege to relive that experience and to do so for a match celebrating our 150th anniversary makes it even more special.”

For Figo, the match will mark a return to Glasgow where he won the 2002 Champions League – thanks to Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane’s stunning volley – laid on by anticipated Ibrox team-mate, Roberto Carlos.

The Portuguese player’s charity will also benefit as will the Rangers charity foundation and 150th anniversary appeal.

“I’m looking forward to captaining a team that will include former World Cup, Champions League and Ballon D’Or winners and best of all, the weekend will raise important funds for my foundation which supports children around the globe.”

Figo’s team will also be supplemented by Hagi, Carlos, and Robert Pires with more due to be added nearer the time.

Rangers will include Sasa Papac, Nikica Jelavic, Michael Mols and Paul Gascoigne in their team, as well as some former players closer to home – including van Bronckhorst and scorer of 138 Rangers goals across two spells, Kris Boyd.

The glamour occasion follows a similarly glittering friendly which kicked off the season when Fashion Sakala’s goal saw off Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at Ibrox at the start of the club’s anniversary season.

Rangers will initially put tickets on sale to season tickets and MyGers members for the game, which is followed by a celebratory dinner on March 26, before a general sale in February, however VIP packages are also available.