Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon names the 4 Rangers stars he admires - and combined Old Firm XI claim

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has pinpointed four Rangers players he admires but is unsure they would make it into the best XI combining the players of both teams.

The Glasgow rivals meet in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday and Ange Postecoglou's men are favourites to lift the first domestic trophy of the season. Michael Beale will be leaning on stars who have experience of the fixture to win the derby.

Lennon was in the dugout the last time the teams met in the League Cup final back in 2019, Celtic running out 1-0 winners thanks to Christopher Jullien’s strike, while Afredo Morelos missed a penalty. That day, Beale was part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff. He reckons a quartet of the Ibrox side’s first XI will be key as he spoke of the two players who are a “handful” and a duo who make key contributions at both ends of the park.

"There's no question that I like some of the current Rangers players,” he told Football Betting. “Ryan Kent is a handful and Alfredo Morelos is the same. Allan McGregor is a top goalkeeper and has been for a long time and [James] Tavernier's goal contributions record is exemplary so there are players that I do admire - whether I'd pick them in a combined XI is another thing!”

Meanwhile, it has been reported Rangers have agreed a deal with 18-year-old forward Thompson Ishaka after he was part of an Under-19 side who took part in a tournament in Morocco.