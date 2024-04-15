St Johnstone’s stadium McDiarmid Park has been lined up as an alternative venue for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter between Dundee and Rangers if Dens Park fails a pitch inspection on Tuesday.

The Scottish Professional Football League wants the game to be played before the post-split fixtures begin, even though Dundee clinched the final place in the top six with a draw at Aberdeen on Saturday. The match has been postponed twice because of a waterlogged surface – initially called off 90 minutes before kick-off on March 17 and then last Wednesday afternoon, the fifth postponement at Dens Park this season. The situation has led to the SPFL putting in contingency measures, which have now been shared with the wider public.

“The SPFL has appointed an experienced pitch consultancy, which is regularly used by UEFA and other sporting bodies, to report back to the league with guidance on the condition of the pitch in advance of Wednesday’s match,” an SPFL statement read. “Dundee were also informed on Thursday that they must provide the pitch consultants, SPFL and Rangers with daily updates on the playing surface and weather forecast, and immediately report any concerns regarding Wednesday’s match being played at Dens Park.

McDiarmid Park has been lined up as an alternative venue for Dundee v Rangers.

“It has further been agreed that the match official will carry out an inspection of the playing surface on the morning of Tuesday, April 16, after which, taking weather forecasts into account, a final decision will be taken on whether to play the game at Dens Park. If the game cannot be played at Dens Park, the SPFL has confirmed that it will be moved to St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, April 17, with Dundee making arrangements for fans of both teams to attend. If the game requires to be moved to McDiarmid Park, it will still be categorised as a Dundee FC ‘home game’. The SPFL is grateful for the assistance of St Johnstone and will make a further announcement (on Tuesday).”