Ledley knows all about the environment his countryman is stepping into having starred for Glasgow rivals Celtic from 2010 to 2014, and he has backed the former Arsenal ace to thrive in his new Old Firm surroundings.

Despite starring for Wales in their run to the last 16 of last summer’s European Championships and in qualifying for the World Cup play-offs, Ramsey has made just one Serie A start for Juve this season and has come off the bench twice.

He has battled injury problems but Ledley insists that the Italian club have been missing a trick by not fielding him more often.

Aaron Ramsey pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I still firmly believe that Aaron should be playing in that Juventus team," he said.

“I have seen them a few times and feel that he would put a lot of improvement into the side and squad.

“I don’t know what has happened behind the scenes. He hasn’t told me about that.

“I just know he needed to go out and play football.

Joe Ledley in action for Celtic in a Champions League fixture against Barcelona in the Nou Camp in 2013

“When I spoke to him, I said that, if he was go out, it had to be right time and the right club for him."

Ledley is sure that Rangers will prove to be the right club for the 31-year-old, even if those of a Celtic persuasion had encouraged him to say otherwise.

“I went onto my social media on Monday morning and there were people saying tell him not to go and I’m thinking: What is everyone on about?

“Then I had a look for myself and saw that he was being linked with a move to Rangers.

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago and was looking at trying to move in order to get regular football.

“He needs to be playing regular football because he is one of the greatest Welsh midfielders that we have ever had.

“I worked with him at Cardiff during our time there and obviously the Wales team.

“He is top class and, in my opinion, he’s a little bit disrespected in the game.

“I cover a lot of Wales games and, in the last two without Gareth Bale in the team, Aaron was just unbelievable.

“He hadn’t even been playing regular football at the time and he was still box-to-box. He scored in the matches and he was up and down the pitch.

“His workrate for the team, creating chances and he just never stops."

Ledley also insists Ramsay's decision to opt for a move to Scotland - over staying at Juventus or going back to the English Premier League - speaks volumes for his character.

“People can go the other way in their careers in his situation.

“Once he gets that big move to Juventus, he could just have sat there happily.

“But that’s not him. He wants to be out there and playing football and working to better his career.

“He’s coming to the latter stages of his career now. He’s in his 30s and I’m sure he just wants to get out onto the pitch as much as possible."

Ramsey could make his debut against Celtic on Wednesday and having previously experienced the North London and Turin derbies, the Old Firm atmosphere will be a completely different experience, according to Ledley.

“I’m sure Aaron may not have seen anything like Glasgow with Celtic and Rangers and how much the clubs mean to their fans.

“At Juventus, they are passionate and there is a lot of atmosphere, but Glasgow is even different from that.

“I’m sure he’ll be used to it and, as long as he has that freedom to play, he’ll be one of the best players in Scotland.

“That’s the belief I have in his ability and the other thing about Aaron is that he is just such a humble guy.

“He is so down to earth and I’m sure he will enjoy his time."