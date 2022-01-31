Aaron Ramsey Rangers wage claim as Ross Wilson thankful for Juventus 'cooperation'

Ramsey's sensational loan move from Juventus has raised eyebrows due to his Serie A salary – reported to be in excess of £150,000 per week – being significantly above the highest earners at the Scottish Premiership champions.

However, Wilson has insisted that the deal has not put any additional financial pressure on Rangers, with Juventus seemingly willing to shoulder much of his wage demands in order to facilitate the move.

Wilson said: “I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

Aaron Ramsey pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.”

On the capture of one of Europe’s elite midfielders, Wilson added: "This is a really exciting signing for both Rangers and Aaron. As soon as I was made aware of the opportunity we had to bring Aaron to Rangers around a week ago, we have worked really hard to secure his signature.

“Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club. I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales. We are all looking forward to working with him closely.

