Denis Bouanga: Rangers 'approach' revealed as Gabon international lined up for St Etienne exit

Reports in France claim that the Gabon international was the subject of an enquiry from the Ibrox club earlier in the transfer window although no formal bid was made.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £4million and is expected to depart his current club this summer following their relegation from Ligue 1 last season.

According to Le 10 Sport, Rangers are among a number of clubs monitoring Bouanga's situation, including Anderlecht and Club Brugge in Belgium, while MLS side Los Angeles FC, Gareth Bale’s new club, also reportedly had an offer turned down.

Saint-Etienne's Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from Rangers. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bouanga has scored seven times in 32 appearances for Gabon and featured in the 2022 African Cup of Nations.