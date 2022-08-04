Rangers flop Umar Sadiq linked with astonishing £25m move to European giants

The Nigerian international moved to Ibrox on an initial season-long loan from Roma in the summer of 2018 but failed to make any impression in Scotland.

He made just four appearances for Rangers, only once from the start, and failed to score as manager Steven Gerrard cut the deal short with the player returning to Italy in January 2019.

However, since that ill-fated Glasgow spell, Sadiq's career has taken off with an initial loan then permanent move to Partizan Belgrade yielding 23 goals in 52 games before a transfer to Almeria in 2020.

Umar Sadiq struggled at Rangers but could be on the verge of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old has struck 41 times in 81 appearances for the Spanish second-tier side, helping them to win the title and promotion to La Liga last season, and now a big-money move to Dortmund could be on the cards.