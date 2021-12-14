Dave King: What former Rangers chairman has said about possible Ibrox return

Former Rangers chairman Dave King wants to return to the Ibrox board (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

King, who remains the largest shareholder in Rangers with a 15.45 per cent stake, has not been involved in the running of the club since stepping down as chairman in March 2020 to focus on his other business interests in the wake of the pandemic.

He has, however, voiced his opinion on a number of matters, criticising the club's treatment of fan group Club 1872, who have an agreement to purchase his shares, as well as voting against the re-election of Graeme Park as a director at the recent AGM.

King was a driving force behind Rangers' resurgence having spearheaded a takeover of the Ibrox club in 2015, and is now eyeing a return to the decision-making table.

The 66-year-old said: "Now that my business interests in South Africa have been stabilised following the devastations of Covid, I have advised the board of RIFC plc that I am available to rejoin the board and offer my services to the further development of the club.

"I remain the largest shareholder of RIFC and look forward to many years of service to the club and, most importantly, to its supporters.”

King's statement of intent comes after George Letham stepped down as director, with Kenny Barclay and David Graham stepping up.

Graham, who held a role as head of communications at the club, moves up to communications director, while Barclay will take up a position as finance director.