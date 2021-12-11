David Graham and Kenny Barclay added to Rangers board - what will their roles be?

David Graham, left, has joined the Rangers board.

A statement from the club confirmed that the duo have been appointed, with George Letham – who only joined the board at the beginning of 2021 – standing down.

Graham, who held a role as head of communications at the club, moves up to communications director, while Barclay will take up a position as finance director.

A piece on the Rangers website read: “Rangers can today confirm the appointment of Kenny Barclay as Finance Director and David Graham as Communications Director to The Rangers Football Club Board of Directors.

“These fresh appointments will provide further energy and drive to our club, as we enter our 150th Anniversary Year.

“Furthermore, we are very grateful to George Letham for his services to TRFC board during a crucial period in our Club’s history.