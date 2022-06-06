Ianis Hagi: Good and bad news for Rangers as forward works way back from injury

Rangers' Ianis Hagi has been injured since January.

Hagi has been missing for Rangers since January after picking up the injury in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion.

His father Gheorghe offered an update on his son’s condition, claiming that the joint is now stronger than before but that it will be still some time before the former Fiorentina player is back in action.

"Ianis is very well, I went to the Europa League Final to see him,” said Hagi Snr.

"And I will see him for longer because he is coming on holiday with us too.

"He has done about 50 per cent of his recovery and still has 50 per cent of work to do.

"His knee is as strong as it was before and actually probably stronger than before the injury.

"He's on the right track and his rehabilitation has worked very well.