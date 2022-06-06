Ianis Hagi: Good and bad news for Rangers as forward works way back from injury

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi’s recovery from knee surgery is progressing well, but the Romanian is unlikely to be back in action for the club for another four months.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:38 am
Rangers' Ianis Hagi has been injured since January.
Hagi has been missing for Rangers since January after picking up the injury in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Stirling Albion.

His father Gheorghe offered an update on his son’s condition, claiming that the joint is now stronger than before but that it will be still some time before the former Fiorentina player is back in action.

"Ianis is very well, I went to the Europa League Final to see him,” said Hagi Snr.

"And I will see him for longer because he is coming on holiday with us too.

"He has done about 50 per cent of his recovery and still has 50 per cent of work to do.

"His knee is as strong as it was before and actually probably stronger than before the injury.

"He's on the right track and his rehabilitation has worked very well.

"But it's still going to take three or four more months for him to return. Ianis will get over this difficult moment in his career though."

