Danilo, a 24-year-old who joined Ajax a year ago, is one of Michael Beale’s main targets as he continues to overhaul his front line. Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima have all been recruited in attacking positions so far, but Gers manager Beale is continuing to reinforce that area of the pitch and will be heartened that a breakthrough appears to be have been made.

Danilo scored ten goals for Feyenoord in his maiden season at the Rotterdam club, but lost his place as a first pick to Mexican striker Santiago Giménez during the second half of the campaign. Beale was coy on whether Rangers would land Danilo when asked about him after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Hamburg, saying: “There’s nothing less or more on Danilo. There’s lots of speculation about bids being accepted or rejected – it’s somewhere in between. It’ll either come to fruition or it won’t. He’s a good player but we’re not the only team interested. And he’s not the only target we have either. Out of respect for Arne Slot and Feyenoord, the negotiations should stay quiet. Where it goes, we’ll wait and see.”