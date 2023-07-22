Speaking after his team’s 2-1 friendly win over Hamburg at Ibrox which brought the returns of Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe from long-term injury absences, the Englishman proved coy over reports that Rangers move from Danilo has stalled. An impasse with PSV Eindoven is understood to centre on the Dutch club being unwilling to budge from their £6milliom asking price following a second bid from Rangers in the region of £5.2m.
“There’s nothing less or more on Danilo,” he said, later claiming he was “confident enough” Cifuentes would arrive at the club before the Premiership opener away to Kilmarnock on Augsut 5, the Colombian midfielder having signed a pre-contract agreement as he enters the closing months of his MLS side LAFC. “There’s lots of speculation about bids being accepted or rejected – it’s somewhere in between. It’ll either come to fruition or it won’t. He’s a good player but we’re not the only team interested. And he’s not the only target we have either. Out of respect for Arne Slot and Feyenoord, the negotiations should stay quiet. Where it goes, we’ll wait and see.
“We’re possibly still in the market for another defender but Johnly Yfeko has given me something to think about. Connor [Goldson] isn’t a million miles away so if anything we’re a little bit overloaded there. But we’ve been looking to strengthen in every area. I wanted to raise the competition and make everyone feel pleasantly uneasy. I didn’t want anyone to feel comfortable here in terms of fighting for their shirt.”