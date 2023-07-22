Rangers manager Michael Beale speaks with Sam Lammers and Johnly Yfeko during the 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Speaking after his team’s 2-1 friendly win over Hamburg at Ibrox which brought the returns of Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe from long-term injury absences, the Englishman proved coy over reports that Rangers move from Danilo has stalled. An impasse with PSV Eindoven is understood to centre on the Dutch club being unwilling to budge from their £6milliom asking price following a second bid from Rangers in the region of £5.2m.

“There’s nothing less or more on Danilo,” he said, later claiming he was “confident enough” Cifuentes would arrive at the club before the Premiership opener away to Kilmarnock on Augsut 5, the Colombian midfielder having signed a pre-contract agreement as he enters the closing months of his MLS side LAFC. “There’s lots of speculation about bids being accepted or rejected – it’s somewhere in between. It’ll either come to fruition or it won’t. He’s a good player but we’re not the only team interested. And he’s not the only target we have either. Out of respect for Arne Slot and Feyenoord, the negotiations should stay quiet. Where it goes, we’ll wait and see.

