'Crazy things will happen': Rangers boss speaks on transfers as deadline-day approaches
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the club will have to be prepared for “crazy things” as transfer deadline day approaches.
The summer window closes on Thursday, September 1 – 24 hours later than usual due to four Premier Sports Cup ties on August 31 – and Van Bronckhorst does not want to be caught on the hop if developments occur.
At present, he confirmed that “nothing is happening” with regards to incomings and outgoings, despite reports on Friday morning linking Rangers with FC Midtjylland’s Brazilian midfielder Evander.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match away at Hibs, Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: “It’s transfer window. You are never sure. You to be prepared, especially when you come to the latter stages of it. Crazy things will happen. I think we’ve seen that everywhere, in the last windows. I think it is better to be prepared but so far, nothing is happening with ins or outs.”