'Crazy things will happen': Rangers boss speaks on transfers as deadline-day approaches

The summer window closes on Thursday, September 1 – 24 hours later than usual due to four Premier Sports Cup ties on August 31 – and Van Bronckhorst does not want to be caught on the hop if developments occur.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match away at Hibs, Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: “It’s transfer window. You are never sure. You to be prepared, especially when you come to the latter stages of it. Crazy things will happen. I think we’ve seen that everywhere, in the last windows. I think it is better to be prepared but so far, nothing is happening with ins or outs.”