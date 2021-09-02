Scottish fans group have say on proposed covid passport scheme

Scotland fans during a Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park - with the plan now that only those who produce certification of being double-vaccinatedwill gain entry to next month's internationals at the ground. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

As Scotland finds itself in the midst of worrying, record spikes in Covid-19 cases, the Holyrood government have said they will seek approval in parliament next week for entry into large scale events and nightclubs to be contingent on attendees proving they have been double-vaccinated. A 10,000 capacity threshold has been placed on such verification for outdoor events, which is likely to impact regularly on five of the 44 senior clubs – Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Aberdeen – as well Scotland’s games at Hampden.

The SFA and SPFL’s joint-response group has raised concerns as to the potential for “considerable unitnended consequences” in itnrdoucing the scheme, and questioned the logistical challenges inherent in “implementing a certification process without sufficient time or appropriate IT infrastructure” being in place.

However, the SFSA struck a more understanding tone in their response to the news, describing the move “a kind of fan passport and extra hassle”, and accepting the public health reasons that underpin the introduction of certification process that has been introduced in a number of European countries, and is scheduled to come into force in England by the end of this month.

“Supporters understand, at first hand, the impact of Covid to the football communities across Scotland in these last 18 months and our members are glad to be back watching football live. And Scottish Football is the better for having them back,” the SFSA statement read.

“We have all become aware of the sudden rise in case numbers and we've seen before what that did to our game. So if covid certificates are what it takes to allow fans to keep supporting their clubs then that is better than no fans present where we were last year. It won't be easy for clubs and will bring a whole new level of admin but clubs will prefer this kind of initiative to empty stands. We've been there and it was no fun.

“Fans get it. We can grumble but we also support the strong public health action to protect our wider community. We are currently in discussion with our members and will feedback their views ahead of any discussions in parliament.”

A message from the Editor: