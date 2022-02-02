What channel is Celtic v Rangers on? Old Firm match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

It promises to be a significant night in the Scottish Premiership title race with the Rangers, the defending champions, holding a two-point lead over ther Glasgow rivals going into the powderkeg fixture.

Celtic closed the gap at the weekend thanks to Liel Abada’s last-minute winner against Dundee United, which followed Rangers surprisingly dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Ross County in Dingwall.

Both sides go into the match protecting lengthy unbeaten records, but Celtic are in marginally better form having won 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions, conceding just two goals in 11 league matches, while Rangers have drawn two of their last three.

A sold-out Celtic Park will host the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Inernational call-ups mean both sides will be without some key players for the clash, including their top scorers Kyogo Furuhashi and Alfredo Morelos, but there will be no Rangers debut for Aaron Ramsey due to the midfielder lacking match fitness after completing a stunning loan move from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match, including how to watch:

When and where is the Old Firm match?

Celtic v Rangers takes place on Wednesday, February 2 at Celtic Park, kick-off 7.45pm.

What channel is the game on?

Sky Sports will be showing the game live on both Main Event (channel 401) and Football (channel 403). Coverage starts at 7pm.

Match highlights will be shown on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 11.05pm on BBC One.

Is there a live stream?

Yes. Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the game via the SkyGo app. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

What are the match odds?

Celtic go into the match as favourites with SkyBet offering 5/6 on a home win. The draw is 12/5 while a Rangers win is 11/5.