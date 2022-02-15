Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers legend wants Ibrox return, Celtic's clear transfer policy, Aberdeen consider up to 6 candidates, Rangers ace's contract talks

The Premiership side ran out 3-0 winners but had difficult moments and the home team were denied a stonewall penalty in the first-half when Dundee led 1-0.

Progression for James McPake’s side means it is an all-Premiership affair in the quarter-final with Celtic and Rangers travelling to face Dundee United and Dundee respectively. Motherwell will host Hibs and Hearts welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle Park. The eight teams know they are just one win away from returning to Hampden Park.

Ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 12 with the likelihood none will be played at 3pm on the Saturday due to TV coverage as Premier Sports and BBC have access to two ties each.

Meanwhile, there is a big game in the Premiership this evening as Aberdeen host St Johnstone. The Dons can jump back into the top six with a win, while the Perth Saints will be looking to get off the bottom of the league.

Barry Robson is in interim charge at Pittodrie, aided by Scott Brown and Neil Simpson, while the hierarchy search for a new manager.

Robson said: “I am employed by Aberdeen and I want them to do well. It is never easy when a manager loses his job. I have experienced it many times as a player and as a coach."

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Postecoglou's clear transfer idea Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed when it comes to signing players he has a”clear idea” of how he wants the game to be played and how players fit into it. The Parkhead side have had two very strong windows under the Australian. He said: “When I see what I want I picture them in my team and when they fit that picture most of the time it works.” (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Goldson contract Rangers are still hopeful of extending Connor Goldson’s deal at Ibrox. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been suggestions that he will return to England. Director Stewart Robertson said: “We are not resigned to that at all. Ross Wilson is having talks with all the players whose contracts expire in the summer." (Sky Sports) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Dons manager search Aberdeen are considering between four and six possible options to replace Stephen Glass as manager. Jack Ross and Jim Goodwin are key names on the shortlist, while Dave Cormack and director of football Steven Gun have had some interesting names with Premier League and English Championship experience to pore over. (Daily Record) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Lambert keen on Pittodrie job One of those names could well be former Celtic star Paul Lambert. The 52-year-old is keen for a return to management and is interested in the Pittodrie post. Lambert has extensive managerial experience as he looks to take on his 10th manager position following stints at the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich City and most recently Ipswich Town. (Scottish Sun) Photo: SNS Group Paul Devlin Photo Sales