Connor Goldson fallout: Rangers discussed after explosive interview and Hibs defeat

Scotsman Sports Editor Mark Atkinson was joined by David Oliver to look back on the Premier Spots Cup semi-final and the post-match comments of Rangers defender Connor Goldson.

By David Oliver
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:51 pm

The 28-year-old suggested Rangers players ‘let ourselves down’ during the 3-1 humbling from Hibs at Hampden and raised eyebrows with a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance.

Goldson, whose contract situation at the club remains unresolved, also questioned the team’s desire and suggested they have ‘lacked hunger’ since landing the SPFL Premiership title last season and now needed a spark from incoming Giovanni van Bronckhorst – the new manager who watched the display from the executive boxes at the National Stadium before taking over the reins today.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Will he reference Goldson’s comments or take them up with the player when he meets the squad for the first time?

Rangers' Connor Goldson looks frustrated during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Hibernian at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

We discuss Sunday’s performance and the 17th permanent manager’s immediate to-do list at Ibrox will and how will he rejuvenate Rangers following their semi-final exit on Sunday.

Read More

Read More
'We have let ourselves down' - Connor Goldson questions desire of Rangers player...
Mark AtkinsonScotsmanHibsSPFL Premiership