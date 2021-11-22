Connor Goldson fallout: Rangers discussed after explosive interview and Hibs defeat

The 28-year-old suggested Rangers players ‘let ourselves down’ during the 3-1 humbling from Hibs at Hampden and raised eyebrows with a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance.
Goldson, whose contract situation at the club remains unresolved, also questioned the team’s desire and suggested they have ‘lacked hunger’ since landing the SPFL Premiership title last season and now needed a spark from incoming Giovanni van Bronckhorst – the new manager who watched the display from the executive boxes at the National Stadium before taking over the reins today.
Will he reference Goldson’s comments or take them up with the player when he meets the squad for the first time?
We discuss Sunday’s performance and the 17th permanent manager’s immediate to-do list at Ibrox will and how will he rejuvenate Rangers following their semi-final exit on Sunday.