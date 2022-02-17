Rangers team v Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed UEFA Europa League line-up includes surprise midfield partnership

There were limited options for the boss in defence following Leon Balogun’s injury but van Bronckhorst has selected his players for the trip to the Westenfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga side boast an array of talent and although star striker Erling Haaland will be out of the match – there are still plenty of world-class players to pose a threat to Allan McGregor on his 100th European appearance.
The likes of Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna are in the mix for Marco Rose’s team but here is who Giovanni van Bronckhorst will field against the German league's second-placed side for the first leg of the Europa League knockout stage – with one regular European midfield starter moved onto the bench.
Goalkeeper hits his 100th European appearance and 96th for Rangers on the continent.