Rangers team v Borussia Dortmund: Confirmed UEFA Europa League line-up includes surprise midfield partnership

Giovanni van Bronckhorst steered Rangers out of the group stage and into the knock-outs last November. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

There were limited options for the boss in defence following Leon Balogun’s injury but van Bronckhorst has selected his players for the trip to the Westenfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side boast an array of talent and although star striker Erling Haaland will be out of the match – there are still plenty of world-class players to pose a threat to Allan McGregor on his 100th European appearance.

The likes of Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna are in the mix for Marco Rose’s team but here is who Giovanni van Bronckhorst will field against the German league's second-placed side for the first leg of the Europa League knockout stage – with one regular European midfield starter moved onto the bench.

Goalkeeper hits his 100th European appearance and 96th for Rangers on the continent.

Rangers captain could have an important role on set-piece duty in the Westenfalen.

Form has wobbled this season but Croatian international will be given the left-back slot against Dortmund's myriad of attacking stars.

It's back to centre-half for the Nigerian who can also play left-back

Out of contract in the summer, but defence wouldn't look the same without the Englishman who has played an incredible amount of games since joining in 2018.

Impressive return from a long-term injury, this is his first European appearance in a year - off the back of another (much shorter) lay-off.

Canadian international is likely to play on the right side of midfield and support the attack with his usual energy.

Has found his feet under Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a slow start to his Rangers career.

The team's top scorer this season and Rangers' record European goal-getter.

Nigerian international has been Rangers best performer this season.