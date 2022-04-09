Jim Goodwin responds to Aberdeen fan chants, speaks on JET future and new players coming in while taking responsibility for Dons slump

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin took responsibility for the club missing out on the top six.

A Joseph Hungbo penalty four minutes from time sent County into the top six and leaves the Dons just six points clear of the relegation play-off place with five games to play. They have only won once in the Premiership since Boxing Day.

Goodwin arrived at Pittodrie in mid-February following the sacking of Stephen Glass but has been unable to arrest the slump that had set in under his predecessor.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re all gutted,” said Goodwin. “The dressing room is very flat and the players are hurting just as much as the supporters. It’s a hugely disappointing end to this part of the campaign.

“The season isn’t over, we’ve still got five games to go and we’ve got to try and restore some pride. For a club of this size, with that squad of players, to miss out on top six, it’s extremely regrettable.

“We’re not going to shy away from what’s happening and I’m going to take my fair share of the responsibility. I’ve been in seven weeks, I think I’ve had enough time to turn it around, and I haven’t been able to do that. It’s as simple as that.

“We played some decent football and got in good areas and created some half decent opportunities. We just weren’t good enough at those key moments. It’s cost us.”

There was controversy surrounding the award of County’s penalty, with Jonny Hayes deemed to have handled from Hungbo’s cross.

“Of course I’m disappointed with that call but I don’t want to start blaming the referee for the fact we’ve lost the game,” continued Goodwin. “It’s a difficult time to be a defender. I don’t see Jonny Hayes’ hands in an unnatural position.

“The wide player is quite clever but we’ve got to be careful how we’re going to award penalties here because otherwise players will get wise to it and just start chipping the ball up on to people’s hands. We shouldn’t be relying on the referee making these calls.”

Aberdeen’s fans showed their bitter dissatisfaction at full-time by booing their team off the pitch, with some chanting: “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.” Goodwin says he understands the fans’ frustrations and admitted all at the club need to face the music.

“This club belongs to the supporters,” said Goodwin. “Myself, the staff and the players are employees of the club. Inevitably, like every other club, the supporters are the ones who keep the club alive and generations of their families have been here. They have every right to criticise us.

“We had to win and hope hearts did us a favour. Hearts did their bit but we weren’t able to do our end. We’ve just got to face what comes our way.”

Goodwin confirmed that the club are already looking at bringing in new players, with talks over the future of out-of-favour forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas ongoing. An exit is likely.

“We need to bring in fresh talent and unfortunately when that happens, people need to move on,” added Goodwin. “I’ve been brought in to make some difficult decisions and I want autonomy. We’ve identified some very, very good players.