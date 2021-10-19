Charlie Nicholas reveals the identity of Rangers' main title challengers

Rangers will be looking to defend the Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hearts and Dundee United currently pose the biggest threat.

The Tynecastle side are just a point behind Steven Gerrard's men in second after earning a late point at Ibrox on Saturday, while United sit third with the best defensive record in the league.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been improving slowly under Ange Postecoglou and jumped to fourth following the weekend win over Motherwell and are now four points off the top.

“Celtic look a lot more promising and they look like they will be Rangers’ main challengers again,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column.

“They have won two away games at Aberdeen and Motherwell. I wouldn’t say they have built up real momentum but it has been a start.

“Ange Postecoglou now looks to be getting a bit of strength on his bench and the signs are more encouraging.

“Things are a lot more positive.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.