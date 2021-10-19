Charlie Nicholas reveals the identity of Rangers' main title challengers

Hearts and Dundee United currently pose the biggest threat.
The Tynecastle side are just a point behind Steven Gerrard's men in second after earning a late point at Ibrox on Saturday, while United sit third with the best defensive record in the league.
Celtic have been improving slowly under Ange Postecoglou and jumped to fourth following the weekend win over Motherwell and are now four points off the top.
“Celtic look a lot more promising and they look like they will be Rangers’ main challengers again,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column.
“They have won two away games at Aberdeen and Motherwell. I wouldn’t say they have built up real momentum but it has been a start.
“Ange Postecoglou now looks to be getting a bit of strength on his bench and the signs are more encouraging.
“Things are a lot more positive.”