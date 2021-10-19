Rangers exodus fear, Hearts need £10m for tile challenge, Dave Cormack in Aberdeen Glass backing, 'surprise' over Steven Gerrard's transfer comments - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Dons chief sought to respond to questions over the future of manager Stephen Glass and issued a stirring defence. It turned into a must-listen for Scottish football fans with a number of eye-brow raising points.
His appearance has added even more intrigue to Aberdeen’s meeting with Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.
Attention for the Old Firm is on European action this week. Celtic are in Europa League action today as they kick-off at the very unusual time of 3.30pm against Ferencvaros at Parkhead, while Rangers don’t play until Thursday evening against Brondby at Ibrox. Both require wins after losing their opening two matches of the group stage.
Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL.
1. Gerrard should show Rangers loyalty
Steven Gerrard should show loyalty to Rangers, according to a former Liverpool team-mate. The situation at Newcastle United has seen Gerrard linked with replacing Steve Bruce. Danny Murphy reckons he may want to repay the Ibrox side for taking a risk on him in the first place. He said: “There is a degree of loyalty needing to be shown back and I’m sure he feels that way.” (talkSPORT)
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
2. Hearts need £10m
Hearts would need at least £10m to challenge Rangers for the title, reckons former Hibs striker Tam McManus. The Tynecastle side are just one point behind the league leaders. He said: "You'd need to spend a fortune in January, I think. Listen if Hearts are within three or four points in January then you'd maybe see them having a right go but one, two million, you'd need a lot deeper pockets than that." (PLZ Soccer)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Postecoglou philosophy
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou won’t sacrifice his attacking beliefs for a more pragmatic way of playing, especially in Europe. The Hoops have been guilty of being too open and shipping easy goals at times. Postecoglou said: ““My view on that is, if you are a strict vegetarian, you don’t drop into Macca’s just because you are hungry mate, you know? This is what I believe in!” (Various)
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
4. Cormack's stirring defence of Glass
Dave Cormack has issued a stirring defence of Stephen Glass. The Aberdeen boss has come in for criticism following five successive defeats. The Dons chairman has said the board and players are behind the under-fire manager. He said: “I believe in what we’re doing and it’s way too early to be having these conversations.” (BBC)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group