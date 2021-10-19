Rangers exodus fear, Hearts need £10m for tile challenge, Dave Cormack in Aberdeen Glass backing, 'surprise' over Steven Gerrard's transfer comments - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

2. Hearts need £10m

Hearts would need at least £10m to challenge Rangers for the title, reckons former Hibs striker Tam McManus. The Tynecastle side are just one point behind the league leaders. He said: "You'd need to spend a fortune in January, I think. Listen if Hearts are within three or four points in January then you'd maybe see them having a right go but one, two million, you'd need a lot deeper pockets than that." (PLZ Soccer)

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group